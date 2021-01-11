After riot, Capitol will be less open -- R. Lawrence DeRoo

Prior to moving to Madison, I lived in Maryland for two years and worked just outside Washington, D.C. My favorite pastime was to go into Washington and visit museums, national monuments and buildings.
Anyone could get in line to visit the White House, visit the Capitol building and ride the subway to the Senate or House office buildings, perhaps seated next to your senator or representative. I would have lunch in the basement cafeteria at the Supreme Court, on one occasion sharing a table with retired Justice Harry Blackmun.
I have always been proud of open government and especially of the Capitol building, our symbol of democracy. The events of Jan. 6 evoke many emotions. But for me, I mourn that our government will inevitably become less open.
Debate and blame for security lapses in the aftermath are understandable. But reading criticism that the doors of the Capitol building should have been more secure saddens me.
I would rather live with a government with too many open doors than too many locked doors.
R. Lawrence, DeRoo, Madison