After Highland Park, ban military guns -- Sandra Cechvala

The Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting was too close to home.

What is the solution? The call for increased mental health services is a great idea. But how do you identify those disturbed 18- to 22-year-olds who are alienated from their families, are done with school and have few friends? We have to look at the weapons they use.

No one needs a military-style gun. The Constitution does guarantee the right to arms. But that was written decades ago when settlers had to protect themselves with no police or army. It is a part of the Constitution that has limited use these days.

No military weapons were ever in the minds of our ancestors when they added the "right to bear arms" to our Constitution. Someone tell me why anyone needs to owns a military weapon that blows a human body apart, other than "it is my constitutional right."

Sandra Cechvala, Waunakee