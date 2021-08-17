Afghans didn't have will to fight -- Nancy Johnson

The story of Afghanistan was crystalized in one picture: a lone Taliban soldier standing in front of dozens of Afghan soldiers sitting on the ground. The Taliban soldier had his back to the Afghan army and his rifle slung over his shoulder.
A handful of sixth-grade girls could have overpowered that soldier. The issue is simple: The Afghans don’t want to fight for their country. They have been supported by the United States for 20 years and have superior weapons to the Taliban. What they don’t have is will.
Throughout history, examples can be found of inferior armies overcoming their enemies. Think of George Washington and Valley Forge where the ragtag army had "one heart and one mind." It was the hearts of the fighters that won the day.
The Afghan soldiers never had their hearts in the fight. We could be there for another 20 years, spend another trillion dollars and risk more lives, but the result would be the same: the Afghan president fleeing the country and the Afghan soldiers sitting on the ground.
Time to leave.
Nancy Johnson, Windsor