Afghanistan vets join Vietnam club -- Gregory Matthews
I’m a graduate of UW-Madison and walked past Chamberlin Rock almost every day of my college life. Since graduation I’ve walked past it many mo…
When interacting with a city of Madison employee, whether that person is a firefighter, police officer, arborist or sanitation worker, I’ve tr…
The July 23 letter to the editor, "Madison isn't all that great," critiqued and condescendingly sang the praises of "greater" Madison.
I am a white male, 68 years young. Ever since high school, I have heard much about how much "progress" has been made on issues of race and equ…
As discussion reappears of fully vaccinated people wearing masks, I am reminded of a “technique” used in my own children’s classrooms over 35 …
The true meaning of our U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment has been misinterpreted by the general public and by the Supreme Court in this la…
According to the Department of Transportation, Dane County is on pace to add around 120,000 residents between 2010 and 2040. There is no capac…
The followers of former President Donald Trump have openly become supportive of policies that are antithetical to the message of Jesus Christ.
The reason given for banishing the Chamberlin Rock to an out-of-the-way location is actually the reason it should have remained in its promine…
As a lifelong resident of Dane County and an avid fisherman, the current state of the area lakes has me talking to myself in frustration.