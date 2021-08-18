 Skip to main content
Afghanistan vets join Vietnam club -- Gregory Matthews
Well, the Afghanistan veterans are now eligible to join the fraternity that we Vietnam veterans have been members of for over 50 years.

The "What Did My Buddies Die For and What Were We Fighting For" Club.

Gregory Matthews, Verona

