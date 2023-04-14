In light of the White House's self-congratulatory report on the Afghanistan debacle, the obviously deaf, dumb and blind White House spokesman John Kirby said he saw no chaos in that catastrophic blunder of a withdrawal from Afghanistan.

While numerous generals and various other intelligence officials all testified that they told President Joe Biden that keeping around 2,500 military troops in the country were necessary to stabilize the situation, Biden claimed nobody had mentioned that to him.

Typically, Biden now blames the Trump administration for his blunders, and to this day he calls the unmitigated disaster a success.

I fully expect to be considered a domestic terrorist by the Department of Justice for daring to criticize President Biden.

John A. Schrandt, Madison

