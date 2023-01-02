Afghanistan exit hurts women -- Mike Badger

A article in the State Journal on Dec. 23 reported that women are again banned from attending high school and universities in Afghanistan, in accordance with the Taliban's interpretation of Sharia Law.

This is a result of our chaotic and cowardly withdrawal from the country. If we had kept Bagram Airfield, 3,500 troops and contractors in the country, we could have maintained a low-grade conflict and offered stability in the region at a relatively low cost.

I'm not sure we Americans are responsible for the well-being of all women around the world, but my conscience tells me it would be worth the effort.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

