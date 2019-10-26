I have lived in Madison for the past five years as both a student and graduate of UW-Madison. I have seen countless high-rises built. As the supply of housing went up, the price did not go down. This left the surrounding community struggling to find housing.
The Madison City Council recently approved $4.1 million for the development of affordable housing. This is a huge step in the right direction for the health of all in the Madison community.
Stable housing in a safe and healthy community is very important for health. Quality housing decreases stress, results in fewer childhood hospitalizations, and increases the feeling of safety in the community. These effects are far greater when the housing is established in areas with many resources.
Though this may seem like a significant investment in the short term, the long-term benefits will be much greater than the initial cost. So thank you to the City Council for taking this important step. I urge the community to encourage the development of these units in well-established neighborhoods.
Taylor LaBorde, Oregon, graduate student, UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health