It's about time. We finally have a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court justices who understand the plain meaning of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

All American citizens have the same rights under the law. That is incompatible with racial discrimination of any kind -- direct or reverse. Affirmative action was just the first of many euphemisms used to obscure the reality of reverse racial discrimination.

President Joe Biden thunders that racial discrimination still exists. That is true but not a valid argument for discrimination against white people and Asians. Rather, it uses the juvenile argument that two wrongs can make a right. No, as usual, they don't cancel each other -- they just add another wrong to the first.

What is particular galling is the claim by universities that they need racial preferences to enhance diversity. There may be a bit more variety in skin pigmentation, but we have not heard anything about an increase in intellectual diversity. Instead, higher education in this country today offers a monotonous litany of left-wing talking points.

If universities really want intellectual diversity, then they should use that as a criteria for admissions. Perhaps they should also consider it when hiring professors.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn