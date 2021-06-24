Adults should be writing milk law -- Jim Miller

So the Assembly has passed a bill saying the term "milk" can only be used if it comes from hooved mammals? Would you like to be the one to tell the Mother's Milk Banks or La Leche League? And who is this assemblyman, Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, who wants other such products labeled "nut juice"?
Aside from displaying an obvious lack of maturity, soybeans and oats are not "nuts," and are also produced by Wisconsin farms.
Maybe a law like this could be written. But, please, have adults write and vote on it.
Jim Miller, Madison