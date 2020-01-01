Adults should be allowed to smoke -- Randy Ree

In our country, a person can go into the military and give all for their country at the age of 18. Soon young men and women that age will not be allowed to make their own choice to smoke a cigarette if they choose to do so.
This is totally against our freedom to choose. If a person is considered an adult and can fight for our freedom, then they should also have their freedoms here. If you are 18, you are an adult. So let them choose for themselves what they want and don't want to do. This new smoking law goes against our Constitution and should be reversed.
Give these men and women back their rights.
Randy Ree, Stoughton