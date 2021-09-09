Adults could use critical race theory -- Susan Valentine

A letter to the editor in the Sept. 1 State Journal "Race theory won't help discrimination" states that critical race theory promotes divisiveness, social guilt trips and little specific direction for improvement.
Critical race theory is the new flashpoint for those having difficulty acknowledging our country's racial track record. This theory states that U.S. institutions such as the labor market, education, housing, criminal justice and many more are adulterated with long-standing racist imbedded laws and procedures that lead to different outcomes depending on one's race.
The point of critical race theory is not to blame white people living now for what happened decades ago. This serves no purpose. What serves a purpose is for white people to realize that they have a moral responsibility to do something about how racism still affects lives today. They could donate to a racial advocate group or vote to change questionable legislation. Just the realization and acknowledgment of these issues by white people is a major stepping stone.
Unlike our children, we adults don’t have a critical race theory curriculum in a school to follow. We need to educate ourselves about all of our history. Many resources are out there. We need to open our eyes and use our brains for critical thinking.
Susan Valentine, Madison