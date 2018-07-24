Thank you for the story "Mount Horeb shook by young suicides."
Youth suicide is increasing. I have served in government for 30 years -- 15 years as a therapist. Society has degraded from increased greed and dishonesty. Young people have less to believe in and are not conditioned as adults to see the bad and normalize it. We are doing little to help.
We have increasingly shown them over the past 20 years that fear is more powerful than love, and that we value money more than human life and this planet. We increasingly show them intimidating and vindictive behaviors, and that it’s no longer important to know whether our actions are right or wrong but just whether we can get away with them.
I do not wonder why youth suicide rose sharply. If we do not bring back sincerity and honesty in our dealings with each other, I expect the rate to continue rising. This issue will not be solved by a pill or a treatment approach, but by the actions of adults.
We used to know this as a society and make sure to elect leaders who put the common good ahead of egotistical and monetary gain.
Brian Berninger, Sun Prairie