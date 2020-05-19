Adult day center in Madison will be missed -- Mary McEniry

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In late April, the St. Mary’s Adult Day Health Center on Atwood Avenue in Madison closed its doors permanently. For 38 years, the center provided valuable services to older adults and their families with the purpose of helping to keep them in their own homes. It is the untimely end of a successful community program that helped older adults. It seems that more could have been done to help maintain such an excellent program.

My 103-year-old mother, who just passed away in February, benefited immensely during the last three years of her life from her weekly visits to the center. The employees were very caring and amazing, and my mother talked often about them with her friends. She truly enjoyed spending time at the center, and I could see that the center’s many diverse and creative activities enriched her life.

The clients of St. Mary’s will certainly miss being a part of a small, close-knit community with dedicated and compassionate staff who spent quality time with them. I hope the center’s valuable employees are offered equally rewarding job opportunities within the St. Mary’s system.

Mary McEniry, Madison