LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ads reflect poorly on all candidates -- Andrew Kosseff

If you happen to listen to the reprehensible political attack ads, you are led to believe that Republican and Democratic candidates are liars, tax evaders or even worse.

These ads are a dishonor to the candidates running for office and should be stopped. The adds also fail to actually describe what the candidates stand for.

It's part of the winner-take-all mentality of today's politics. With politicians condoning such smears and outright falsehoods, what kind of behavior can we expect when they are elected.

Campaigns must reach higher ethical standards.

Andy Kosseff, Madison

