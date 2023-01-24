Adopting culture is really flattery -- Mark Dunavan

Of all the various thoughts, comments and complaints issued by "woke" warriors over the past few years, at or near the top of the heap in terms of nonsensicalness and silliness would have to be criticism of "cultural appropriation."

A specific identity group or ethnic group does not "own" the various elements of their perceived culture. They do not hold a copyright or patent on certain types of food, music, dress attire, hair style or language, just to name a few. Anybody is free to extract any parts they so desire from any and all cultures. America has typically prided itself on the ability to assimilate peoples and cultures from various parts of the world into a "melting pot."