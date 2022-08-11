 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Adopt jail plan from Black caucus -- Rachel Kincaid

  • 0

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett recently announced that -- due to staffing shortages -- he has begun transferring 65 people from the Dane County Jail to other counties at a daily cost of $50 to $60 per person.

At the same time, the Black caucus of the Dane County Board unveiled a plan to reduce the size of the currently proposed 825 bed jail project, which is estimated to exceed authorized funds.

By closing a part of the jail, Sheriff Barrett is in effect making it smaller, but at a cost to the taxpayers and to the people being relocated. Both changes emphasize how the size of the jail is connected to staffing and then to jail safety and the operating budget.

To reduce jail size most effectively, Dane County must immediately undertake and achieve reforms to significantly reduce the overall number of people incarcerated and to simultaneously address the jail’s extreme racial disparities. The proposal by the Black caucus outlines many steps that can be undertaken to achieve a smaller jail population and a smaller jail. Some steps can be undertaken immediately.

We call on the Dane County Board to approve the proposal by the Black caucus and take action on the reforms.

Rachel Kincaid, president, and Saundra Brown, vice president, MOSES (Madison Organizing in Strength, Equity and Solidarity) 

