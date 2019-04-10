As a high school student, one of the biggest stressors for me and my friends is getting into college and all the steps along the way: getting good grades, keeping up with homework, maintaining multiple extracurricular activities and having a social life.
But the unfortunate truth is that, due to the small percent of students being accepted into top colleges, chances are we will not get into our dream schools. The recent celebrity college admissions scandal and increased debate about legacy students and affirmative action have begun to shed light on the issues concerning the college admissions process.
Are college admissions based on the intellectual capacity of students or a variety of other social factors? If kids can get into colleges by having rich parents or parents that went to prestigious colleges, then ordinary kids without these advantages are forced to work much harder to compete with advantaged students.
Unfortunately, the harder ordinary high school students have to work, the more they suffer socially and emotionally. We've seen recent statistical increases in sleep deprivation, anxiety and depression among teens. For the benefit of high school students across the nation, maybe it's time to change the college admissions system.
Niha Patankar, Fitchburg, West High School student