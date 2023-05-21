The headline from the May 17 State Journal read "Opioid epidemic intensifies," and the story explained that Wisconsin is on pace to set a record for overdose deaths in 2023.

Everyone agrees opioid abuse is a big problem. Some blame porous borders that allow an unfettered supply to enter. Others blame the problem on unfettered demand. It is a combination of the two.

At the center of the debate are funding proposals to curb supply and treat both overdoses and addiction. They are too reactive in nature.

Attempts to curb supply and demand have failed for well over a decade. With that being the case, basic economics tells us the two shall meet. And where demand and supply meet, a price and market are created. But what we need to focus on is why there is so much demand for self-medicating in the first place.

Because reactive solutions are not working, preventing illicit use is the key. Funding to solve the problem should include significant dollars to understand the root causes of self-medicating opioid demand. Increased funding here will allow a deeper dig into what causes that drug addiction.

We may be missing something. This is not just psycho-babble.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

