Address plague of gun violence -- James Berzowski

We cannot continue accepting the gun violence that plagues our society. Every Wisconsinite deserves to feel safe in their community. Extreme risk protection orders and universal background checks are common-sense measures we can make here in Wisconsin to save lives.
In states where common-sense gun safety legislation has been enacted, gun violence has gone down by 40%.
Background checks have stopped over 2.4 million gun sales to prohibited people including felons and domestic abusers.
In states that require criminal background checks on all handgun sales, 46% fewer women are fatally shot by their partners, 48% fewer police are killed with handguns, and 64% fewer guns traced to crime are trafficked out of state.
We can have gun safety measures and still protect the Second Amendment. We can accomplish both, we just need the courage to do so.
I am a lifelong gun owner and an avid sportsman. We must look inside and imagine the pain families and communities deal with as we do too little to address the issue. This is not a political issue, it is a public safety concern affecting us all.