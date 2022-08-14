Add movie theater to new development -- Bruce McClellin

The State Journal has reported that a developer wants to tear down the cheap-ticket, community-friendly Market Square Theater building and to replace it with an apartment building in the Odana Road area.

The newspaper also reported that the project concept includes commercial space along Yellowstone Drive. Problem solved. Madison's planning commission could require the commercial space to be designed as the new location of a new budget movie theater.

That way a community asset would be saved.

Bruce McClellin, Madison