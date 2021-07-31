Add local shuttles to BRT Downtown -- Alexandra and William Dove

As long-term Madison residents, we have personally watched since 1965 how our population has grown across Dane County and beyond. This expansion has proceeded while the county retains a vibrant center of culture, student life and business.
We understand the dueling needs for rapid transit across Madison and for pedestrian interactions of people and businesses in the center. So we suggest a basic principle by which these contrasting needs might be resolved.
The principle is to create a "pedestrian-friendly shuttle operation" connecting bus stops that are off-center with bus-free zones on State Street and the Capitol Square.
The details of such a shuttle operation must be developed for this principle to be put into action. If that can be achieved, our spreading community can enable citizens from the entire area served by rapid transit to mingle and enjoy the cultural and business opportunities of the center of Madison -- from the Memorial Union to the state Capitol and all places in between.
The rapid transit and local shuttle exchange, properly modified, might come to be called, like a dance, "The Madison Two-Step."
Alexandra and William Dove, Madison