Add health clinic to Bayview redevelopment -- Priya Shah

I enjoyed last Sunday's article "Residents play role in Bayview’s renaissance," about the redevelopment of Bayview in Madison.

While I’m excited to hear about this development that focuses on harnessing community building without gentrification, I’d like to advocate for an allocation of funds to help build another health clinic and resources center in Bayview.

As a student nurse, I believe that having accessible health-related resources will improve the community’s overall wellbeing. In my clinical rotations, I’ve noticed that many patients from low-income families often have trouble finding transportation to appointments. This leads to missed appointments which would worsen their health. The solution to this could be having a health clinic that’s accessible and located in Bayview.