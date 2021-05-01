Add health clinic to Bayview redevelopment -- Priya Shah

I enjoyed last Sunday's article "Residents play role in Bayview’s renaissance," about the redevelopment of Bayview in Madison.
While I’m excited to hear about this development that focuses on harnessing community building without gentrification, I’d like to advocate for an allocation of funds to help build another health clinic and resources center in Bayview.
"Bayview’s model is grounded in community building, not building buildings. That difference puts residents’ voices at the center of the design process."
As a student nurse, I believe that having accessible health-related resources will improve the community’s overall wellbeing. In my clinical rotations, I’ve noticed that many patients from low-income families often have trouble finding transportation to appointments. This leads to missed appointments which would worsen their health. The solution to this could be having a health clinic that’s accessible and located in Bayview.
Advocating for accessible health resources is a nurse’s duty and it would greatly benefit the community to have a health resources center in Bayview. A wealth of knowledge about health coverage, programs, and appointments could be made available. The resource center would assist in the prevention of chronic health conditions while also promoting Healthy People 2030 -- a federal project with objectives that aim to improve well-being with an increase in health care access.