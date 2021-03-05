Add convention hall to Yahara Hills -- Bruce McClellin

Madison's convention bureau has received a plan to create more convention center space at Monona Terrace across the parking deck from the original center, which was designed by America's greatest architect.
That thought was enough for me to wish it away. Can there be more than one Frank Lloyd Wright?
Should the bureau prefer a more distant site to garner significant income from an expanded slate of conventions, it might consider an unlikely venue: Yahara Hills. That's the same Yahara Hills of flooded grass fame that may close one of its two 18-hole golf courses.
But how many convention centers in America come with an attached championship class golf course? What might become Yahara Hills' remaining course could be a big winner through redevelopment.
Still, it takes more than even a world-class golf course to facilitate a convention hall. It requires hotels and other amenities that Yahara Hills and the nearby area might not have. There has not been enough motivation to develop sufficient amenities -- but that's the past, not the future.
Bruce McClellin, Madison