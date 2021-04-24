Add car charging to new solar farms -- Robert Haman

I’ve been reading in the State Journal about the expansion of solar farms in Wisconsin. These sites would make excellent places to locate electric vehicle charging stations.

They seem mostly in remote areas that would normally lack required infrastructure. Wisconsin Renewal Energy in Custer, about 110 miles north of Madison in Portage County, has a solar canopy that powers several types of electric vehicle chargers. Their site is mostly for demonstration purposes, but something like this could be expanded to a commercially viable option.