 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Add car charging to new solar farms -- Robert Haman
0 comments

Add car charging to new solar farms -- Robert Haman

  • 0

I’ve been reading in the State Journal about the expansion of solar farms in Wisconsin. These sites would make excellent places to locate electric vehicle charging stations.

They seem mostly in remote areas that would normally lack required infrastructure. Wisconsin Renewal Energy in Custer, about 110 miles north of Madison in Portage County, has a solar canopy that powers several types of electric vehicle chargers. Their site is mostly for demonstration purposes, but something like this could be expanded to a commercially viable option.

Robert Haman, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics