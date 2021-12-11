 Skip to main content

Add BRT stops to Oliv development -- Gary Werner
The Oliv Madison development between West Gorham and West Johnson streets was approved by the Madison City Council last week. It provides a new opportunity to site the two bus rapid transit stops planned for State Street.

The westbound stop could be incorporated into the building on West Gorham Street, and the eastbound stop could be included in the building on West Johnson Street. Siting the two stops just west of State Street provides convenient service to this important destination while maintaining maximum flexibility for the future use of this iconic street.

BRT busses could still run on several blocks of State Street. But if later a full pedestrian mall the length of State Street is favored, the BRT could be routed off of State Street -- still using the two stops fortuitously located on West Gorham and West Johnson streets.

Routing BRT on the outer ring rather than on the Capitol Square would provide the desired service to the Square while avoiding the need to reroute buses for the many events held on the Capitol grounds. Using the outer-ring streets would allow the 100 block of State Street to become a pedestrian plaza, complementing the planned new Wisconsin Historical Museum.

Gary Werner, Madison

