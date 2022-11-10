 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ad money better spent on new jail -- Mark Tyler

Now that the election is over, Dane County and Wisconsin Republicans have a unique opportunity to put their big money where their big mouths have been.

Instead of spending around $50 million criticizing Mandela Barnes’ position on no cash bail, they could be supporting an extra $10 million or $20 million to build the Dane County jail to its recommended size. Of course, taxes might increase some, but who cares as long as we can keep people locked up, right?

Oh, wait -- what’s that I hear? Deafening silence from the right?

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Republicans would spend money and be able to run on saying they accomplished something positive and constructive that they believe in, instead of filling our airwaves and mailboxes with lies and trash on a daily basis? What a tremendous waste.

Mark Tyler, Sauk City

