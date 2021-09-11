 Skip to main content
Acts of kindness make a difference -- Joyce Endres
The other night while watching the Milwaukee Brewers game, a ball was hit into the seats.

Two young boys with gloves and an adult male across the aisle from each other all scrabbled to grab the ball. The adult got it first. The one boy looked so disappointed and sad.

Then the act of kindness happened. The adult handed the young boy the ball. The smile on the boy's face was worth a million words, and it brought tears to my eyes.

Practice acts of kindness -- big and small. They make a difference.

Joyce Endres, Madison

