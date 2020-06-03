Activists can turn cops into allies -- Wayne Shockley

Many of the protesters chant “No justice, no peace.” That means: As long as black men are being killed, the response will be not just demonstrations, but also riots, destruction of property and attacks on police. There are calls to defund the police and general anti-police hostility.

First of all, that is obviously unfair. The majority of cops will never be involved in any kind of brutality. But those cops don’t make the news. I can’t imagine the frustration they feel after restraining themselves day after day often under serious provocation, only to be attacked when four other cops commit an obvious crime.

Perhaps, even more importantly, the anti-police attitude is a failed method. Instead, the outraged activists need to make the restrained cops into their allies, rather treating them as enemies. That way we can isolate the thugs and killers among the cops and get rid of them. This does not mean we brush off the brutal cops as “a few bad apples.” It’s a method of divide and conquer.

The outraged black activists may not want to hear this advice from an old, white guy, but consider your present anti-police attitude and ask yourself a question: “How is this working for you?” You keep complaining that nothing seems to change. After all the demonstrations and demands and reviews and speeches, another killing happens.