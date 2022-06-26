Activist court is reshaping nation --Thomas Eggert

How heartbreaking that a court majority made up mostly of old white men has used its ill-gotten power to destroy a right that women have relied on for 50 years.

The arrogance and hypocrisy of the language finding no explicit right to an abortion in the Constitution foreshadows an activist court that is intent on reshaping the legal landscape in this country.

Republicans playing the long-game have won this round. It remains for the people to weigh in on whether the rights of women should be dismissed without consequence.

Thomas Eggert, Madison