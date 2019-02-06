Let me state up front, I’m no fan of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who President Donald Trump is trying to overthrow.
Historically, we can go back to Iran (1953), Guatemala (1954), Central America (1980s) and Iraq (2003) to see how our presidents have overthrown governments to advance a capitalistic agenda and allow a small group of people to make money at the expense of the people of those countries. Will this be the same?
Time and again our involvement has destabilized a country or region. A good example is the multitude of migrants who show up on our southern border today, due in large part to the actions of our government in the 1980s. If we were supporting the self-proclaimed President Juan Guaidó for the benefit of the Venezuelan people, it might have some merit. But I suspect it will be more for the money.
I have always feared President Trump might start a war to save his presidency. When he says "America first," you know anything he does is for the money. Based on history, I’m sure Guaidó will be better for the people of Venezuela than Maduro, at least in the short run. But in the long term, I have fears and question.
Dave Topp, Madison