Act would make voting easy, secure -- Erin Wruk

The idea that voting rights and election security are at odds only distracts from the underlying problem in American politics: pervasive corruption, big money, dark money and gerrymandering.
Right now, our politicians such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are beholden to corporate interests, taking millions in donations from lobbyists and corporate donors while supporting policy favorable to these corporate interests instead of policy favorable to constituents. Americans want a functional democracy that represents us, where voting is easy and cheating is hard.
The For The People Act delivers on all of these demands.
Fortunately, groups such as Un-PAC are drawing the connection. Last month, students and young people performed as corporate lobbyists during the “Corporate Wealth and Democracy’s Health” press conference, highlighting the corruption elected officials take part in when prioritizing the interests of big money donors and drawing their own districts.
Instead of dividing American voters, we must realize that the battle has never been right vs. left -- it has always been the many vs. the money. We all need the For The People Act, especially as redistricting in Wisconsin is about to begin.