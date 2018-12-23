Acts of kindness can change a life. It happened to me many decades ago.
I grew up the youngest in a large family of lower economic means. None of my siblings were able to attend college. They just could not afford it.
The day after I graduated from high school, my principal called me down to his office. Wondering if I had done something wrong, I sheepishly complied.
He asked me if I had ever thought of going to college? I hadn't. Like many boys my age, my thoughts focused more on things like fishing, hunting, cars and, of course, girls. Then, he told me he had paid for a dorm room at the university out of his own pocket, and he wanted me to give college a try.
Not wanting to disappoint him, at the end of the summer I took the bus to Madison (not having ever been there before) to enroll. After graduating, I did a stint in the Army, then graduate school at Harvard.
I accepted a faculty position at UW-Madison. It resulted in my spending nearly 40 delightful years here, which completely changed my life.
Yes, an act of kindness can change a life. Always look for opportunities to provide it for someone.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg