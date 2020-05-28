Act now to make voting safe in fall -- Gabriella Gerhardt and Joe Maldonado

As newly elected city council members in Fitchburg, we believe ensuring access to the polls is essential. During this time when we are safer at home, making sure people fully understand their option to vote from home is critical. Elected officials need to act now to prepare for the August primary and November elections, and encourage those who wish to vote at home to declare their intention to do so by requesting a ballot now.

Wisconsin has some advantages: You can request an absentee ballot online, and you do not need a reason. We have significant barriers too: Photo ID via mail is confusing, and witness signatures are complex with social distancing. But these can be overcome with voter education.

The benefits are many: safety, accessibility, convenience and time to do research on candidates. Coupled with access to in-person absentee (early) voting, varied locations to drop off absentee ballots, and safe polls on Election Day, we can protect this fundamental right for our citizens.

With experts indicating we may see a resurgence of the virus in the fall, chaos around the November election is a strong possibility. We cannot allow a repeat of April 7. We must act now to make voting safe.

Gabriella Gerhardt and Joe Maldonado, Fitchburg