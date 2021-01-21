Act 10 protests weren't violent -- Pete Nowicki

In Marc Theissen's column in Sunday's paper, "Democrats used to be for occupying capitol buildings," he repeats the myth of the horror and violence during the occupation of the Wisconsin Capitol 10 years ago. It reminded me of the Fox TV News clip back then about the violent protesters in Madison -- complete with palm trees waving in the background.
The column equates the occupations here (I was there) and what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Both indeed involved an angry mob and incendiary words. But it does not mention that here in Madison, no police were harmed or killed, no looting occurred, or pipe bombs were found, and no militias were present. It was not an attempt to overthrow a certified election. More arrests have already occurred for the U.S. Capitol insurrection than for all the Wisconsin Act 10 protests combined.
The column's equalization of the two occupations is both absurd and abhorrent.
Pete Nowicki, Madison