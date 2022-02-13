ACT 10 protests weren't righteous -- David J. Rizzo

A recent letter to the editor described the Act 10 protests as democracy in action -- "a Wisconsin Woodstock” full of peace and goodwill. Allow me to present an alternate perspective.

Tens of thousands of protesters from near and far gathered on the state Capitol grounds in Madison and cheered as a riotous mob overwhelmed security and climbed through windows to gain access to and occupy the rotunda for weeks. The cacophony created by their incessant chanting, drum pounding and horn blowing made it exceedingly difficult for our state government to function. Republican legislators were evacuated by SWAT teams while some of their Democrat colleagues disappeared in a cowardly dereliction of their sworn duty.

The occupying force camped out in sleeping bags, bathed in restrooms and latched themselves to pillars in an infantile display reminiscent of spoiled children who stomp their feet because they don't get their way.

Eleven years later, liberals continue to put various shades of lipstick on this pig. They fondly recall it as a righteous action. Actually, a more appropriate description is a vivid illustration of their mantra in action: Nothing is wrong as long as we think it’s right, and only we have rights when we feel wronged.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg