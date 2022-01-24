Act 10 protests don't compare to Jan. 6 -- Lila Hemlin

A Jan. 14 letter to the editor "What about assault on state Capitol?" compared the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington to the peaceful protests that occurred in Madison in 2011.

I protested to protect collective bargaining, compensation, health care and sick leave for public sector employees, including teachers. The primary reason for Act 10 was to help then-Gov. Scott Walker cover a large budget deficit by cutting these benefits. Our state Capitol was occupied, but no one was killed. No feces was smeared on the walls, and there was no massive damage, no pipe bombs and no weapons charges.

The insurrection in Washington was based on lies the former president has perpetuated that the election was stolen. Every lawsuit filed has reenforced the election was not stolen, and that Joe Biden is our duly elected president. The former president refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power. There have been numerous arrests, several deaths and many people were wounded.