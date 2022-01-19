Act 10 protest was no insurrection -- Judy Pincus

I couldn't let Friday's letter to the editor "What about assault on State Capitol?" pass without comment.

I assume the author is describing some live footage Fox News coverage of that demonstration with a brisk but false narrative in the background. My husband and I were actually at the demonstrations almost daily. Far from being an insurrection, it was the equivalent of a Wisconsin Woodstock (with no drugs and lots of clothes -- it was cold).

Police and other first responders were there in large numbers, mostly shaking hands and receiving thanks from demonstrators. Some demonstrators slept in the Capitol requiring some clean-up, but little or no damage.

There were old people, children, friendly dogs. Restaurants passed out free pizza and sandwiches. Speakers reminded us that previous Americans sacrificed and bled for our freedom to organize unions. Singing happened and a few sang off-key -- maybe that's what the letter writer finds offensive.