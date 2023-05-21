I am sick and disgusted that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and most if not all elected Republicans believe that Act 10 has done anything good for Wisconsin.

Act 10 has been the demise of our public schools, because they have not been able to retain or employ teachers. It cut the funding schools need to survive. It has greatly impacted state agencies we rely on for licensing, jobs and social programs.

Act 10 and the end of prevailing wage opened the doors for out-of-state contractors to take away work from local companies and local workers. State employees were left with merely wage increases for cost of living. State employees are far behind their citizen counterparts in wages, and many jobs are left unfilled.

Don’t believe a thing Republicans say about how wonderful Act 10 is. Do some research and find out how it has destroyed Wisconsin.

Paul Dowd, Janesville

