Acquittal makes violence normal -- Warren J. Gordon

Now that the former president has been acquitted of the impeachment charges resulting from the attempted takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by armed militias, some are calling for a congressional investigation to ensure that such an event can never happen again. But of course it’s going to happen again.
That’s what the vote supporting acquittal was all about: to ensure that an elected official can support armed insurrection against his own government and face no political consequences. In fact, the only ones facing political consequences are those Republican legislators who voted to convict the president. They face censure and potential primary challenges from their state parties.
The militia groups who attacked our Capitol have learned some chilling lessons from the events of Jan. 6. They learned that a surprising number of rank-and-file law enforcement officers actually support their cause and, more importantly, that leadership in law enforcement has chosen not to take the threat of right-wing extremism seriously.
Of course, on reflection, that choice is not surprising, because law enforcement has long relied on the support of right-wing Republicans to secure funding. The problem is that these same Republicans, who have always promoted themselves as the party of law and order and respect for authority, are now busy rebranding themselves as the party of chaos, anarchy and rebellion.