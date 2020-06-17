Acknowledge our history of racism -- Jennifer Wallskog

Like many in Dane County, I am outraged about George Floyd’s murder and the disproportionate deaths from COVID-19 among African Americans.

These events laid bare the systemic racism that has been a reality for African Americans for the past 400 years. I was lucky enough to attend the Justified Anger African American history program. Over 8 weeks, The Rev. Alex Gee, Justified Anger staff and UW history professors taught us that America became an economic powerhouse not from American exceptionalism, but from the free labor of African American slaves.

Despite the end of slavery after the Civil War, African Americans had limited ability to develop wealth due systemic racism. This included restricting home ownership and the benefits of passing on wealth to descendants. It included restrictions on the GI bill for African American veterans, hiring discrimination, and the list goes on.

I feel reparations to African American citizens would be a meaningful step toward acknowledging our country’s shameful history. I encourage white people who have the means to help pay our collective debt by economically supporting an African American lead social agency. They then can decide how best to support the local African American community.