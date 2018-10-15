I applaud the writer of Sunday’s letter to the editor "Accountability is what's needed" for instilling in her sons the proper values for relationships with women.

Hold men accountable for bad behavior -- Ann Baggot As the mother of three college-aged boys, I am not afraid. My husband and I have taught our sons that women are not objects or conquests, but …

However, while the incidence of false accusations in sexual assault cases may be small, when observing the circus that passed for the recent confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court nominee, one has to recognize that anything involving politics is anything but normal.

When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would oppose the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh with whatever it takes, he was deadly serious. We cannot allow accusations to equal guilt. The presumption of innocence must continue to be the rule of law.

John A. Schrandt, Madison