Accident shows need for redesign -- Allen Arntsen

The tragic recent accident that killed a beloved music teacher reminds us -- in the worst way possible -- of the need to improve the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive in Madison in a meaningful way.

Irrespective of what any person involved in the accident could or should have done differently, the design of the intersection bears some culpability for the accident. Too many cars and bikes move too quickly in the same space that they share with walkers, runners and other users. This should be a call to action that this difficult intersection needs to be made safe as soon as can be done.

The intersection is within the scope of the John Nolen causeway reconstruction plan and is adjacent to the proposed Lake Monona waterfront park. Fixing it should get the benefit of the best possible transportation engineering ideas. Sending pedestrians and bikes either over or under the causeway pose challenges. Water levels, railroads and grades add to the difficulty. But it's really important that we fix this in a way that provides safe movement to and through Downtown and the lakeshore for all Madison residents and visitors, no matter how they choose to get around.

Allen Arntsen, Madison