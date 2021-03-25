Access to guns enables shootings -- J. Denny Weaver

People in many countries face job loss, poverty, discrimination, addiction, disease, mental illness and more that can push a few people to a breaking point where they lash out at those around them.

But only in one country, the United States, does this lashing out result in such large numbers of deaths -- most recently the massacres in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado. What accounts for this distinction is the huge number of guns and the ease of acquiring them here.

In no way can better background checks identify all possible perpetrators. The answer is to reduce the number of available guns, starting with a ban on assault rifles, which enable killing a lot of people rapidly.

By the way, the "originalist" interpreters of the U.S. Constitution should be arguing that the only guns protected by the Second Amendment are muzzleloaders.

J. Denny Weaver, Madison