Accepting people isn't moral anarchy -- Rabbi Jonathan Biatch

It saddened and frustrated me to read Cal Thomas’ column in Monday's State Journal, "Court passes on right, wrong and flower shop," where he labeled as “moral anarchy” the sexual orientation or gender distinction granted to people during their lifetimes. Nothing is anarchistic about a personal decision to love whom people will.

Cal Thomas: The high court passes on right, wrong and a flower shop Can anyone say what is always right and always wrong and present an unchanging standard by w…

This much is true: We need to permit Thomas’ faith orientation to guide his life. That is the American way. That is a traditional value. And this is also true: Across history, the Abrahamic faith traditions (Christianity, Islam and Judaism) did prohibit same-sex unions. Sacred texts, as well as subsequent commentaries and legislation, are clear.

But all of this occurred long before science allowed us to understand sexual orientation and gender distinctions as being happily unique to one’s particular human genetic coding. And particularistic religious law should also have little to do with how American legal codes treat people who have not been part of the "traditional" culture.