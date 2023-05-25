Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Out of all the common arguments that grace the Opinion page, the one I find particularly vile is the persistent insistence that our country’s gun violence problem could be solved by everyone accepting God into their lives. I assume this means the Christian God, because I highly doubt these writers would be enthused by the masses turning to Allah.

Why should we give our time and attention to a being who punishes us if He (or Her) does not feel significantly “loved”? This is abusive behavior. Perhaps God could take a break from giving children brain cancer and stop this violent epidemic with a wave of His hand, which He could easily do if He is as powerful as his followers claim.

In the absence of His action, we should seek to solve this crisis ourselves, here and now on earth instead of waving our hands and leaving it up to the whims of a vindictive and deeply insecure deity.

Nick Stein, Madison