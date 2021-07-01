Accept results of fair election -- Lila Hemlin

Almost every day I read about our former president continuing to spread the lie that the election was somehow stolen, even though it has been verified to be an election with very little if any fraud.
Donald Trump lost fair and square, but he continues to perpetuate the lie it was stolen. His personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has had his law license suspended for spreading untruths to the public. Trump also states he seeks revenge on those in the GOP who oppose or disagree with him.
The United States is a democracy, not an autocracy with a supreme leader. Our leaders are elected by the people. Trump was defeated in one of the most secure elections on record. One way to retain power is to cast aspersions on our democratic process, which has winners and losers depending on fair and free elections. The election of 2020 was fair and free regardless of the groundless claims of the GOP.
Now a number of "red" states are pushing for more ways and laws to suppress the vote. If the vote has to be suppressed to win, the GOP needs to look inside to see why. Our democracy should stand for all its people, regardless of ethnicity, political or spiritual beliefs.
Lila Hemlin, Madison