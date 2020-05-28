ACA protections vital to patients -- Dr. Huong DangVu

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As a primary care physician, I have seen how the Affordable Care Act helps my patients and even saves their lives. Thanks to the ACA, people with common preexisting conditions can now afford the medications, office visits and tests needed to preserve their health.

We are now in the midst of a terrible pandemic. I witness every day how COVID-19 ravages the bodies of people with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease. These underlying illnesses make people sicker when infected with the novel coronavirus and more likely to need hospitalization and mechanical ventilation. These are the same “pre-existing conditions” that, before the ACA, justified denial of health insurance to the people who needed it the most.

The Trump administration declared in March it wanted to eliminate the ACA, and has no plans to protect those with preexisting conditions. Repealing the ACA during the COVID-19 pandemic would force the people most at risk for complications to forgo treatment for fear of financial ruin. To safeguard the health of my patients, I will do my part to protect the ACA by voting for Joe Biden this November, because President Donald Trump and the Republican Party have abdicated their moral duty to the American people.

Dr. Huong DangVu, Shorewood