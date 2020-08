AC subsidy is no solution to F-35s -- Kathleen Henry

I was annoyed by Tuesday's State Journal story "Council member eyes state funds for soundproofing homes." It was about increased noise from fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison and subsidies for soundproofing and air conditioning so residents can keep their windows closed. The idea that residents should close their windows all summer is so obviously wrong.

Madison has beautiful air. Clean air is good for people. Never breathing fresh air does not make people healthy. The F-35s and their noise should not be near residences. Homes should not have to become coffin-like. It is against public health to impose so much noise on people that they can no longer open their windows. The increased air conditioning that will be used contributes to climate change because utilities haven't cleaned up their act. This policy will help hasten the destruction of the planet.

The F-35s will hasten the destruction as well because they burn fossil fuel. The F-35s are wrong for Madison. People should not have their hearing damaged because of them -- nor should they have to keep their windows closed all year. The F-35s belong nowhere, but a rural area is far better than an urban area.

Kathleen Henry, Madison