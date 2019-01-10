A front-page article in Saturday's State Journal discussed an ordinance proposed by Madison Ald. Ledell Zellers to fine businesses that run their air conditioning and leave a door or window open.

The progressive nanny state is at it again. They want to add another layer of bureaucracy and regulations to fight climate change at a local level. Someone should tell Ald. Zellers to get real.

How are you going to enforce such an ordinance? Are you going to have air conditioning police running around the city looking for open windows or doors and then determining if the air conditioning is running? That's ridiculous. Leave businesses alone. Let them manage their energy costs on their own.

If you own the perfume shop on State Street, maybe you want the door open so those passing by can smell the wonderful scents and maybe stop in to take a look. Why restrict them from promoting their business that way?

This type of nanny state, feel-good legislation does nothing but make the city less inviting to businesses and open to ridicule.

Joseph Tripalin, McFarland