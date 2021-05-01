Abortions leads to our culture of death -- Patrick Hardyman

The April 23 letter to the editor "America seems obsessed with death" imagined what a visitor from another planet would see if they visited the United States. The letter stated, "I submit that it might appear to be a culture in love with death." I agree, but the letter made one huge omission.

The writer states: "Too many of its innocents are murdered at school, at worship, at work or play, and its leaders are doing nothing to prevent it from happening again." What group has she omitted?

Since 1973, 62 million innocent unborn children have been surgically eliminated because of legalized abortion, and our leaders including our current president have done nothing to stop this carnage.

President Joe Biden, within his first 100 days in office, has used his executive powers to further expand this so-called "right to choose" and to prevent restrictions.

The late Pope John Paul II coined the term "culture of death" for those countries that casually eliminate the innocents in the womb by abortion or those at the end of their lives by euthanasia. So, yes, we are a culture that "appears to be in love with death."